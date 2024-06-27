Cameron Snider’s high school athletic career at Bethel-Tate was nothing short of magical. Between breaking several school records in baseball and football, to being recognized with countless all-conference, all-city team selections and awards, the young man certainly left his mark on the high school sports scene in the Greater Cincinnati area. But without perseverance and the never-give-up attitude that he possesses, none of his accomplishments would have been possible.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.