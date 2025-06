This week’s Athlete of the Week is Will Bertke, Senior, Loveland baseball

Bertke pitched an equivalent to a complete game in relief of the Tigers’ Division II, Region 8 championship game June 5, 2025, against Anthony Wayne. Bertke pitched seven scoreless innings and allowed just two hits and one walk on 70 pitches against the Generals.

Bertke’s efforts allowed the Tigers to eventually tie the game in the seventh inning. The game lasted 11 innings.