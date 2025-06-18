Plenty of Clermont County athletes were named to the all-Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference teams throughout the spring sports season, with several named players and/or coaches of the year in their respective sports. Additionally, Batavia clinched its first American Division All-Sports Championship since joining the division in 2014. The school earned 2024-25 conference champions in girls soccer, boys cross-country, academic quiz team, baseball, boys tennis and boys track. In the National Division, Williamsburg became back-to-back all-sports trophy champions, edging Bethel-Tate in points, 94-93.

BASEBALL

Batavia won the American Division for the third time in the last four seasons, achieving the feat undefeated in American Division play. It’s the first time the program has done that since 2012, when the Bulldogs were members of the National Division.

Pitcher Derek Richardson was named the American Division Player of the Year, and his head coach, Geoff Carter, was the division’s top coach.

Richardson was 5-3 with three shutouts in nine appearances. He threw 50 innings with a 2.24 ERA and 55 strikeouts. At the plate, the Otterbein University commit averaged .382 with 23 runs scored, 34 hits, seven doubles, three triples and 32 RBIs.

First-team selections include New Richmond’s Hunter Ashley and Bryce Wilfert; Batavia’s Bryce Eads, Max Mehlamn, Richardson and Brayden Schmittou; and Goshen’s Cohen Hamann and Carson Kessen.

Second-teamers included Batavia’s Mason Patrick and Max Rash; New Richmond’s Lucas Sheppard, Ethan Taggart and Alex Uhlenbrock; and Goshen’s Charlie Hyden and River Leadmon.

Honorable mention players included Batavia’s Joey Vance and Goshen’s Zach Durham.

In the National Division, first-team accolades went to Clermont Northeastern’s Rowdy Etling, Hunter Kelly and Brady Schmidt; Bethel-Tate’s Jack Ladd; Felicity-Franklin’s Grady Jowers; and Williamsburg’s Ayden Holden, Jackson Kreimer and Bronson Malott.

Second-team selections included Felicity-Franklin’s Garet Hall and Logan Harless; Clermont Northeastern’s Colton Sexton and Sammy Woolery; Bethel-Tate’s Landen Schultian; and Williamsburg’s Claiden Gibson and Drew Kreimer.

Honorable mention went to Clermont Northeastern’s Grant Carlier, Felicity-Franklin’s Jona Carnahan, Bethel-Tate’s Brian Evans and Williamsburg’s Caleb Pauley.

SOFTBALL

Williamsburg’s strong season yielded a sweep in the superlative honors.

The Ladycats finished the National Division with an 11-1 record en route to capturing their second consecutive divisional crown and ninth in 10 seasons.

Pitcher Alyssa Vearil was the National Division’s pitcher of the year, and head coach Rick Healy was the coach of the year.

In the circle, Vearil was 16-3 in 19 games. She tossed 108 2/3 innings, struck out 179 batters and finished the season with a 1.67 ERA.

First-team selections included Williamsburg’s Kaylynn Anderkin, Delaney Donohoo, Vearil and Kaitlyn Pollitt; Bethel-Tate’s Addysyn Bohl, Mackenzie Gillen and Ally Thompson; Clermont Northeastern’s Jenna Brown; and Felicity-Franklin’s Mollie Wilson.

Second-team honors went to Clermont Northeastern’s Addisyn Baker and Bella Wilson; Felicity-Franklin’s Brook Caudill; Williamsburg’s Savannah Ebright and Mackenzie Shoemake; and Bethel-Tate’s Kaylee Randolph and Addi Redmond.

Honorable mention went to Felicity-Franklin’s Lacee Easter, Bethel-Tate’s Maddy Harness and Williamsburg’s Julia Johnson.

In the American Division, first-teamers included New Richmond’s Izzie Carroll, Rae Hartigan and Piper Willis; Batavia’s Aerianna King; and Goshen’s Skye Shaw and Macee Steele.

Second-team selections included Batavia’s Kaleigh Cook and Tegan Hughbanks; Goshen’s Makayla Campbell and Josie Purdy; and New Richmond’s Grace Seibert and Madison Steelman.

Leading the way for honorable mention were Goshen’s Kenzie Durbin, New Richmond’s Rachel Perry and Batavia’s Allyson Roller.

BOYS TENNIS

Batavia won the American Division, guided by head coach Greg Zager, who was named coach of the year.

First-team recognition went to Batavia’s Justus Willenbrink, Colten Roberts, Donte Rinckhoff and Carson Combs and Logan Slaughter; and Goshen’s AJ Cameron.

Second-team honors included New Richmond’s Joe Colonel and Sam Bloom and Owen Pennington; and Batavia’s Reese Meyer and Enzo Santoro.

Bethel-Tate won the National Division outright with the help of players of the year Layne and Luke Pelvit. Head coach Lori Lenhart was the tri-coach of the year with Felicity-Franklin’s Kerry Stamper and Kristin Baird.

First-team players included Felicity-Franklin’s Aiden Cooper; and Bethel-Tate’s Gabe Powers, Jake Perkins, Landen Montunnas; Layne and Luke Pelvit and Ben Jensen and Nate Riddle.

Second-team selections included Clermont Northeastern’s Wyatt Fisher, Griffin Fraunfelter and Blaise Urling and Brandon Phelps.

TRACK AND FIELD

In track and field, two-time state pole vault champion Grant Harrison was the American Division’s field event person of the year, and Batavia’s Wayne Stacy was the coach of the year.

First-teamers included Batavia’s David Flandermeyer, Marcus Hughbanks, Landen Ison, Isaac Menke and Anthony Obermeyer; New Richmond’s Harrison; and Goshen’s Ethan Schock.

Second-team went to Batavia’s Joseph Hargis, Andrew Manz, Josh Roll, Levi Sorg and Makhi Taylor; and New Richmond’s Ben Nicoloff.

In the National Division, Williamsburg coach Chris Rolph was named coach of the year.

First-team selections included Williamsburg’s Alex Boland, Noah Gilbert, Troy Harris, Trey Holden, Peyton Moffitt, Joey Morris, Dion Dre Roland and Cash Smith; Clermont Northeastern’s Koltyn Bowen, Jackson Crawford, Peyton Geer and Trenton McIntosh; and Bethel-Tate’s Noah Mays and Colin Morsbach.

Second-team went to Williamsburg’s Sam Bickett; Bethel-Tate’s Carter Cook, Reese Orick and Nathanael Randolph; and Clermont Northeastern’s Kenny Heflin III and Connor Yeager.

In girls track, New Richmond’s Riley Davis was the American Division’s runner of the year.

First-teamers included Goshen’s Savannah Chun and Montana Newberry; New Richmond’s Davis, Keegan Doty, Izzy DuFau and Caidynce Kincade; and Batavia’s Lauren Cravens, Lexie Crouch, Brooklyn Gibson, Mahall Grant, Abby Hughbanks, Shelby Niehaus, Bella Pastura and Riley Van Frank.

Second-team accolades went to Goshen’s McKenna Dickason, Brianne King, Caroline Meiers, Remmey Rodgers, Lorenza Rohrkember and Elaina Weiss; and New Richmond’s Elizabeth Hauserman.

Williamsburg nearly swept the National Division’s top honors.

Maggie Carver was named runner of the year, Bailey Fishback was field event person of the year, and Karen Healey was co-coach of the year with Bethel-Tate’s Shane Mays.

First-team selections included Williamsburg’s Carlee Brandenburg, Carver, Fishback, Peyton Jones, Alaina Kellerman and Clarie Moore; Clermont Northeastern’s Rileigh Ashley; and Bethel-Tate’s Lily Hathcock, Raegin Jasontek, Addison Johns, Cori Mahan, Peyton Thomas and Grace Tolliver.

Second-team went to Williamsburg’s Lyla Ayers, Niyah Bowling, Grace Earley, Kiera Gregory, Brooke Kirk, Addisyn Smith and Savannah Wahl; Clermont Northeastern’s Julia Best, Bella Wilson, Paige Donaldson, Addison Fishback and Lilli Gilliam.