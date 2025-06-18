PLEASANT PLAIN — When Brenna Shepherd was 2 years old, she attended a friend’s birthday party and couldn’t be pulled away from the pony rides.

Now, the incoming Goshen Middle School eighth-grader is contending for a national and world championship.

Shepherd will compete in the 20th annual Junior High National Finals Rodeo, June 22 to 28, in Des Moines, Iowa.

“I’m a little nervous, but I’m also excited to compete,” she said.

That’s not the only prominent competition she’s going to be in.

Brenna qualified for the National Barrel Horse Association World Championship, marking the second time she has qualified for the competition, her father, Casey Shepherd, said.

In Des Moines, Iowa, about 1,200 contestants from 43 states, five Canadian provinces, Australia and Mexico will compete for more than $80,000 in prizes and $200,000 in college scholarships at the National Junior High Finals Rodeo.

The championship performance will be live on cowboychannelplus.com. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. on June 22 and 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. from June 23 to June 28. Brenna will compete at 7 p.m. June 22 and at 9 a.m. June 28.

