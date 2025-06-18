After years of qualifying 16 teams per region for the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs, the OHSAA announced changes to its playoff format following a request for feedback from high school personnel across the state.

On June 12, the OHSAA announced a reduction in the number of teams qualifying for the playoffs and expanded the rounds a team can host a postseason game.

The number of qualifiers per region will be 12 instead of 16, with the top four seeds in each region earning a first-round bye. Additionally, the first three rounds of the postseason will be hosted by the higher-seeded team rather than the first two rounds.

