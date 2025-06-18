New Richmond’s Rae Hartigan, left, high-fives Piper Willis after Willis made a catch in center field during a Division III, Region 9 semifinal softball game May 28, 2025, against Greenville at Miami University in Oxford. File photo by Sun Sports Reporter Jake Dowling

They say that moments come and go, but memories last a lifetime.

It’s something that stuck out to me following Loveland head baseball coach Ryne Terry’s comments following his Tigers’ 4-3 loss to Anthony Wayne in the Division II, Region 8 championship game June 5 in Xenia.

As fans and media members, it can be easy to forget what a long, successful season means immediately after a remarkable one comes to a screeching halt. However, local teams, such as New Richmond softball and Loveland baseball, or even our local track and field state qualifiers, enjoyed a season that will last well after their playing days are over.

