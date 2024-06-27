The NCAA Baseball Tournament concluded on June 24 with the Tennessee Volunteers being crowned national champions after they defeated Texas A&M in game three of the championship series in Omaha, Nebraska.
Earlier on in the tournament, the Volunteers squared off against the Northern Kentucky Norse during the Knoxville Regional.
Jared Teke is a right-handed pitcher for the Norse and is a 2022 graduate of Batavia. During the Norse’s matchup with the Volunteers, he received a once-in-a-lifetime chance to pitch against the eventual national champions.
