Jared Teke celebrates after helping Batavia capture the sectional title during his senior season in 2022. Photo provided.

The NCAA Baseball Tournament concluded on June 24 with the Tennessee Volunteers being crowned national champions after they defeated Texas A&M in game three of the championship series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Earlier on in the tournament, the Volunteers squared off against the Northern Kentucky Norse during the Knoxville Regional.

Jared Teke is a right-handed pitcher for the Norse and is a 2022 graduate of Batavia. During the Norse’s matchup with the Volunteers, he received a once-in-a-lifetime chance to pitch against the eventual national champions.

