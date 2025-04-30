On April 29, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced leadership changes at the Ohio Department of Veterans Services and the Ohio National Guard.

Major General (U.S. Army, retired) Deborah Ashenhurst, director of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services (ODVS), will retire effective May 1.

Governor DeWine appointed Ashenhurst to serve as the ODVS director in 2019. During her tenure, Ashenhurst put significant focus on modernizing living conditions and enhancing medical care for veterans residing at the Ohio Veterans Homes in Sandusky and Georgetown. She also worked to strengthen the partnerships between the state and local veterans services offices in all of Ohio’s 88 counties.

“Over the past six years, Director Ashenhurst has put her heart and soul into the Ohio Department of Veterans Services. Her sincere, kind demeanor and service-oriented heart have made a tremendous impact on the lives of veterans throughout the state,” said Governor DeWine. “I am especially appreciative of her support for veterans in our Ohio Veterans Homes during the pandemic. She was unwavering in her dedication to the health and safety of our veteran service members.”

Prior to serving as ODVS director, Ashenhurst served in the U.S. Army and Ohio National Guard for more than 37 years. She served at all levels of command, and in 2011, she was appointed to the gubernatorial-level cabinet position of adjutant general of the State of Ohio. She served as adjutant general until January 2015. Her career culminated in service as a special assistant to the vice chief, National Guard Bureau in Washington, D.C.

Governor DeWine has nominated Major General John C. Harris, Jr., Ohio’s current adjutant general, to serve as the new director of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services.

Governor DeWine appointed Harris to serve as the adjutant general of the Ohio National Guard in 2019. He will retire from the Ohio National Guard and U.S. Army in late May.

“General Harris has selflessly served the Ohio National Guard and U.S. Army as a courageous, resilient, and inspirational leader,” said Governor DeWine. “While his retirement is certainly a loss for the Ohio National Guard, our veteran community is gaining an intelligent, dedicated advocate.”

During his time as Ohio’s adjutant general, Harris was instrumental in the creation of the Ohio Cyber Reserve and the conversion of the Mansfield Air National Guard Wing to the 179th Cyberspace Wing. He also demonstrated strong leadership as he oversaw the Ohio National Guard’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harris began his military career in 1981 when he enlisted in the Ohio Army National Guard. He has commanded at the platoon detachment, company, and squadron levels while serving in staff assignments at the battalion, squadron, and joint force headquarters levels. Prior to becoming adjutant general, Harris served as Ohio’s assistant adjutant general for Army.

The Governor’s nomination of Harris requires confirmation by the Ohio Senate. He is expected to assume the role of the director of ODVS in June. Tammy Puff, the governor’s director of military and veterans relations, will serve as ODVS interim director.

Governor DeWine has appointed Brigadier General Matthew S. Woodruff to serve as Ohio’s next adjutant general. Woodruff currently serves as the Ohio National Guard’s assistant adjutant general for Army and commanding general of the Ohio National Guard. He will assume the role of adjutant general upon the retirement of Major General John C. Harris, Jr.

“Brigadier General Woodruff is uniquely qualified to take on the duties and responsibilities of the adjutant general,” said Governor DeWine. “His experience and leadership skills will strengthen the Ohio National Guard’s mission to be always ready, always there.”

Woodruff grew up in West Liberty, Ohio, in Logan County. He began his military career in May of 1990 when he enlisted as a medical specialist in the U.S. Army Reserves. He received his commission as an infantry officer from Bowling Green State University in 1996. He has served in key staff positions such as chief of staff, director of personnel, and deputy director of domestic operations for the Ohio Army National Guard. His command assignments include: Commander, B Company, 801st Main Support Battalion, 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Commander, 1st Battalion, 148th Infantry Regiment, Ohio Army National Guard, Walbridge, Ohio; Commander, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Ohio Army National Guard, Columbus, Ohio; the initial Joint Task Force commander for Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Dual Status Commander for hospital response missions to COVID-19.

Woodruff served on active duty from May 1996 until December 2008. He served as a platoon leader and company executive officer in 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado and in the 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell, Kentucky. His deployed assignments include Third Army, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait and the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Ohio Army National Guard to Afghanistan.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Bowling Green State University, a Master of Science in Logistics Management from the Air Force Institute of Technology, and a Master of Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College.

