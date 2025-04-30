The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened on April 24 at about 12:37 a.m. on Starling Road, near Parsons Road, in Tate Township.

Shawn Spencer, 42, of Bethel, was driving a 2007 Mazda 3 northeast on Starling Road when he failed to make a turn and veered off the left side of the road, according to the preliminary investigation. The Mazda hit a tree, a traffic sign and then another tree before coming to a stop.

Spencer, who was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, was the only person in the car. He was flown to UC Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Department, Bethel Tate Fire and EMS, Med Flight, and Kings Kars Towing assisted the OSHP with the incident.

The crash is still under investigation.