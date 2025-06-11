Two public hearings set for comments regarding proposed amendments

In the June 3 edition of The Clermont Sun, we shared news that the Milford City Council is proposing a number of changes to Milford’s city charter, and two public meetings have been scheduled for people to comment on the proposed changes.

The meeting dates are set for June 17 at 7 p.m. and July 15 at 7 p.m. Both meetings will be held at the City of Milford Administration Building, in council chambers (floor one), at 745 Center St. in Milford.

“The purpose of this public hearing is to provide an opportunity for all interested citizens to express their views, opinions, and comments on the proposed amendments to the City Charter,” reads a notice from the city.

Written comments need to be submitted to the city clerk at [email protected] by June 16 at 3 p.m.

A copy of the full text of the proposed city charter amendments is available for public inspection at the city clerk’s office at the Milford Administration Building, Suite 218.

The proposed amendments are also available on the city’s website at https://www.milfordohio.org/.

Some notable proposed amendments are shared below:

From ARTICLE III – COUNCIL

SEC. 3.02 QUALIFICATIONS.

The original charter text states that Council members shall be electors at the time of their election and shall be bona fide residents of the City for at least ninety days before their election and shall continue to reside within the City during their term of office.

The suggested amended text states that Council members shall be electors at the time of their election and shall be bona fide residents of the City for at least one year before their election and shall continue to reside within the City during their term of office.

From SEC. 3.03 TERMS OF OFFICE.

The original charter text states that members of Council shall be elected for four (4) year overlapping terms. The term of office for a Council member shall begin on the first regularly scheduled Council meeting in January following the regular Municipal election to be held the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November in odd numbered years.

The suggested amended text states that members of Council shall be elected for four (4) year overlapping terms. The term of office for a Council member shall begin on the first regularly scheduled Council meeting in December following the regular Municipal election to be held the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November in odd numbered years.

From ARTICLE IV – MANAGER

