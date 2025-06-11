A child has died following a drowning incident in Union Township on June 3.

At about 5:04 p.m. on June 3, Union Twp. Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a possible drowning incident in the 4100 block of Independence Drive, according to a press release from the Union Twp. police department.

Officers and medics were dispatched to a private swimming pool in the area. That’s where they found a juvenile patient who was receiving life-saving techniques from community members.

The Union Twp. fire department took over the patient’s care and quickly transported the juvenile to an area hospital.

The juvenile was listed in critical condition at the time.

On June 4, Children’s Hospital notified the Union Twp. police that the juvenile patient had died overnight.

The Union Twp. Investigations Division is continuing to investigate this incident.

Union Twp. police give thanks to those community members who took action to help the juvenile during this difficult incident.

