On April 22, a pedestrian was hit by a car and died in Union Township.

At about 10 p.m., Union Twp. police and emergency medical services responded to a traffic accident involving a pedestrian in the 500 block of Old State Route 74, according to a news release from the Union Twp police.

When they arrived at the scene, they found that Judy Honse, a 62-year-old pedestrian from Union Twp., had been hit by a vehicle.

Honse was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment and later died from her injuries.

Preliminary investigations indicate that drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the accident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!

https://www.clermontsun.com/subscribe