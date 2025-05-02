By Jake Dowling, Sun Sports Reporter

MILFORD — Players embraced one another while parents entered the court to take pictures, hoping to capture the moment as Milford players cut the top of the volleyball net to keep it as a piece of history. Afterwards, they gathered for a team photo. In the meantime, Queen’s “We Are The Champions” played loudly through the gymnasium speakers.

The May 1 Eastern Cincinnati Conference victory wasn’t just any win added to Milford’s record; it meant the Eagles captured the inaugural ECC boys’ volleyball championship.

For a moment, it looked as if Walnut Hills would walk out of Milford High School with a title instead, until a yellow card issued to Eagles head coach Jim Siciliano lit a fire under his team.

“Sometimes you want to yell because you want to light that fire, and that’s what happened,” the Eagles coach said. “It was one of those situations where I had to step in, and they answered. They got fired up, and we just started pushing.”

The Eagles clinched the program’s fourth conference title in its history with a 25-16, 19-25, 27-25, 25-14 win, but first in the ECC.

“What an exciting season we have had so far. Everything comes down to this senior group here,” Siciliano said. “They have put in the work from the beginning … and the leadership they have. We can’t do any of this without them, and they do it right. That’s what makes this special.”

