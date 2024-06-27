In November 2023, Ohioans voted to legalize marijuana. “The passage of Issue 2 allowed adults 21 years of age and older to smoke, vape, and ingest weed.” (ohiocapitaljournal.com) Individuals may grow up to six marijuana plants and up to 12 plants per household. However, they have nowhere to purchase it legally, yet.

Ohio is one of many states working toward implementing recreational cannabis. The subject has been in the foreground of legislative activity. Without a legitimate place to sell marijuana, Governor DeWine and other legislative Republicans were concerned that the openings would initiate a black market. In December, the Senate passed a proposal to allow medical dispensaries to sell recreational marijuana immediately. However, the proposal also called for a limit on home growing, reducing THC levels, and banning most vapes, among other restrictions. Most Ohio voters did not want this plan, but DeWine recommended passing it in the House. The House rejected the recommendation and upheld the “will of the people.”

Editor’s Note: This story was written with reporting contributions from reporter Sherry Larson of The People’s Defender.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!