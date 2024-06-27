Throughout the summer The Clermont Sun will be doing an alumni spotlight series featuring former Clermont County athletes who are excelling in collegiate athletics.

First up in the series is Madi Ogden, a 2021 graduate of Williamsburg.

Her high school athletics career was a memorable one, to say the least. She won several major awards during her time as a Wildcat, including Ohio Softball Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior, a season in which Williamsburg finished with just one loss. Ogden was also named Max Preps Softball National Sophomore of the Year in 2019. She additionally competed in volleyball and basketball, never losing a league game in all three sports throughout her four years as a Wildcat.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.