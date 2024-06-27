The United States Tennis Association is the national governing body for tennis in the United States.

The USTA is a not-for-profit organization with more than 700,000 members. All the money they bring in goes towards growing the game from the grassroots level all the way to the professional level.

SBAAC tennis coaches recently benefited from the organization’s initiatives, with the USTA sponsoring a coaches clinic on June 10 at Bethel-Tate Middle School.

