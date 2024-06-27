Miami Township’s Chief of Police is retiring.

On June 19, Chief of Police Mike Mills shared publicly that he would be retiring after 31 years of public service.

Mills will officially retire from his position on July 31, according to an announcement from Miami Township.

Mills has been with Miami Township for 10 years, and he has a long career in law enforcement.

Mills got his start as a detective at Union Township in 2004.

He was named Clermont County Officer of the Year (2005), Greater Cincinnati Crime Stoppers Police Officer of the Year (2006), and the Union Township Chiefs Award (2006).

In 2006, Mills was promoted to Sergeant.

