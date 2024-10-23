Party: Rep

Occupation: Economic Development/Public Relations Consultant

Position you are seeking: Clerk of Courts – Common Pleas

Work Experience: I have been a small businessman for over 15 years and have served as Pierce Township Trustee for the last 9 years.

Education: Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, University of Cincinnati

Campaign email: freeman4clermont.com

Facebook: Allen Freeman

Age: 58

What in your background qualifies you to serve in this position?

My work in the public and private sector has given me the skills to handle the Clerk of Courts office effectively.

I am the only person in this race with the experience to serve effectively. I previously worked in the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts office, starting in the filing department and then serving as a room clerk for three common pleas judges. This gave me significant insight into how the clerk’s office operates and the important role this office has in our justice system.

I am also a small business owner who has helped advance projects such as the Brent Spence Bridge, Banks Riverfront Development, Martin Luther King Interchange and the Cincinnati Eastern Bypass.

Additionally, I have served on the Pierce Township Board of Trustees since 2016 and am currently the Board Chair. In this role, I am responsible for the township budget of over $18 million and managing a staff that includes our public safety personnel and public works.

Why are you running for this position?

I am running because I am committed to leading the way toward making the Clerk of Courts office efficient, effective and fiscally responsible.

This office provides service to our judges, the prosecutor and the sheriff’s office that, when functioning properly, allows them to do their jobs effectively and efficiently because the Clerk of Courts handles all the paperwork and necessary filings. I am also aware, from experience, that when a document isn’t handled properly it can be the difference between speedy justice and lengthy delay. That can mean that a criminal trial is prolonged unfairly, or a mother in domestic relations court gets one step further from needed child support and is buried in endless frustration and legal fees.

What is your platform?

My commitment to the residents of Clermont County is to strive to make this office efficient, effective and fiscally responsible.

What are the most pressing issues facing Clermont County that come before someone who is elected to the position you seek?

Job one is modernizing the Clerk of Courts office. Beyond that, having a new Clerk can be a significant transition for current employees. I will work toward a smooth transition and build a sense of teamwork as we serve the residents of Clermont County.

If elected, what would you seek to enhance and improve in Clermont County?

Efficiency and productivity are vital to this office that reaches all residents even though they may not be aware of it. When you purchase a car, your auto title goes through this office. When you need a passport, this office can submit the paperwork on your behalf. And the office generates revenue that can be used for the benefit of all of Clermont Country. A well-run Clerk of Courts office is a vital building block for a growing county.