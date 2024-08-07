State Rep. Jean Schmidt (R-Loveland) is pleased to announce Cincinnati’s Nights of Lights will be held at the Clermont County Fairgrounds.

The Night of Lights is an annual tradition that began in 2016 and features more than 2 million lights synchronized to holiday music.

“I am proud this community tradition has chosen Clermont County to call home, and I look forward to enjoying it alongside family and friends,” said Schmidt.

The Night of Lights will take place from November 23 until January 5, 2025.

Editor’s note: Cincinnati’s Nights of Lights was previously held at Coney Island. That attraction closed at the end of 2024 after the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra purchased the property to be turned into a music venue.