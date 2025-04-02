The Batavia Bulldogs opened the 2025 season with three shutout wins.

The Bulldogs run-ruled Clermont Northeastern, 10-0, and Fayetteville-Perry, 21-0, March 29 at Batavia High School. Amid all the rain the day before, the Bulldogs’ initial road game March 31 turned into a 10-0 home victory against Wilmington. The Clermont County team has outscored opponents 41-0 to open the season.

Against CNE, Derek Richardson batted 2-for-3 with a run scored and a game-high three RBIs. The Bulldogs were active on the bases with nine walks, five hit batsmen and 10 stolen bases. Max Mehlman swiped four bags in the game.

Starting pitcher Bryce Eads was excellent in four innings of work. He allowed two hits and struck out seven.

