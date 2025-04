This week’s athlete of the week is Izzie Carroll, junior, New Richmond Softball

In six games last week, all in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Carroll batted 10-for-18 with four runs scored, nine RBIs and a walk. Her most productive game was a 4-for-4 afternoon that saw her produce a game-high five runs batted in and score four times in the Lady Lions’ 21-7 victory over Waynesburg Central.