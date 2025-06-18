Clermont Senior Services is sharing news that in recognition of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15, staff wore purple on June 16 to show their commitment to protecting and empowering older adults in our community.

“This day serves as a reminder of the importance of standing together to prevent elder abuse, promote dignity, and ensure safety for all seniors. At Clermont Senior Services, we are dedicated to advocacy, support, and respect for every aging adult we serve – today and every day,” reads an online message from CSS.

