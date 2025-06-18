On June 13, Clermont County Prosecutor Mark J. Tekulve announced that a Clermont County jury had returned a guilty verdict in the case of State v. Brigham Jones.

On June 12, after a four-day jury trial prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutors Christina Dattilo and Jacob Seiber, Brigham Jones was found guilty of numerous felony charges. The indictment, filed on July 25, 2024, included 33 counts: Rape of a child under 13, Rape, Gross Sexual Imposition, and Sexual Battery.

This case was originally investigated and reviewed in 2013, but prosecution was declined under the prior administration. In 2024, the case was reopened by the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office after the victim, now an adult, came forward once again.

Brigham Jones was employed as a Deputy Sheriff with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office from 2013 to 2020. Following an internal investigation that involved a different victim, Jones was terminated from the Clermont County Sheriff’s Department. In early 2025, Jones pleaded guilty to a Sexual Imposition involving that victim.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 17 at 1 p.m. before Judge Kevin Miles.

Jones faces a potential sentence of life in prison without parole. Prosecutor Tekulve intends to seek the maximum sentence.

“This verdict represents a long-awaited measure of justice,” Tekulve said. “I commend the bravery of the victim who came forward, and the persistence of the Clermont County Sheriff’s Investigative Unit under the leadership of Sheriff Stratton and our prosecution team in ensuring accountability, no matter how much time had passed.”

