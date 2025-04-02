Editor’s Note: Included is a preview of each team’s spring sports programs that responded to The Clermont Sun’s request for information. Part 2 will run in the April 10 edition of The Clermont Sun.

BATAVIA

BASEBALL

HEAD COACH: Geoff Carter (15th season at Batavia; 185-103 overall record)

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 9-1 in SBAAC; 23-5 overall. Lost in sectional final to New Richmond. Tied school record in most wins in a season.

RETURNING LETTERMEN: Brayden Schmittou, SS/P; Mason Patrick, OF/C; Max Mehlman, C; Derek Richardson, 1B/P; Nick Scott, OF/P; Max Rash; INF/P; Jordyn Mocahbee, INF/P; Joey Vance, C/P; Bryce Eads, INF/P; Elliot Thompson, OF; John McKeon, 3B; and Jonathan Blank, OF.

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Mocahbee and McKeon.

OVERVIEW: The Bulldogs, the reigning American Division champion, tied a school record in most wins in a season last year and brought most of those players back in 2025 with seven returning lettermen. Brayden Schmittou leads the pack. He’s a two-year letterman and first-team all-Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference honoree.

As a sophomore, Schmittou averaged .329 with 18 RBIs, 24 runs scored and a slugging percentage of .541. On the mound, he was 8-0 in eight appearances, including five complete games in 50 innings. He allowed nine runs, five earned and 59 strikeouts with a 0.50 ERA.

Derek Richardson got a lot of varsity time his junior year with a .366 average, 11 runs scored and seven RBIs and Max Mehlman averaged .346 with 13 runs and 15 RBIs.

The best part is that the Bulldogs return plenty of innings on the mound in Schmittou and Richardson. The two pitched 86 of the team’s 194 1/3 innings a season ago, and Max Rash with 16 2/3 innings.

