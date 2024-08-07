Mercy Health wants the community to be aware of the recent pertussis rate surge, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported. The CDC has confirmed a significant increase in whooping cough cases, with 4,864 cases among U.S. residents as of May 25. This number represents a staggering threefold rise from the 1,746 cases reported in 2023.

Pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, is a highly contagious respiratory illness that can be particularly severe in infants and young children. The uptick in cases mirrors a global trend reminiscent of figures observed before the pandemic.

“We are seeing a spike in pertussis,” stated Dr. Tamara Huson, Family Medicine Physician at Mercy Health—Loveland Primary Care. “Vaccination remains the most effective method for prevention against this disease. It is important for individuals and families to ensure they are up to date with their pertussis vaccines to protect themselves and their communities.”

To combat the spread of pertussis, Mercy Health recommends the following preventive measures:

1. Vaccination: Keep up to date with the pertussis vaccine for optimal protection. Pregnant patients should receive this vaccine (as recommended by their doctor) every pregnancy regardless of when they last received it as well as their close contacts (partners, planned caregivers for baby, etc).

2. Practice good hygiene: Always wash hands frequently, especially after coughing or sneezing.

3. Avoid close contact with sick individuals to minimize the risk of transmission.

4. Enhance your immune system: Adopt a healthy lifestyle with a balanced diet, regular physical activity, and sufficient sleep.

5. Stay informed: Stay abreast of the latest information on pertussis and adhere to guidance provided by healthcare professionals and public health authorities.

Individuals can contact Mercy Health—Loveland Primary Care at 513.583.6160 or visit mercy.com for more information on pertussis prevention and healthcare services.