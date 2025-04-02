Home Sports GALLERY: Goshen at Western Brown Baseball Sports GALLERY: Goshen at Western Brown Baseball April 2, 2025 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint The Goshen Warriors held on for a 3-2 victory Tuesday evening against Western Brown to improve to 1-0 in the American Division of the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference. Goshen at Western Brown Baseball 1 of 20 View Comments Batavia clear sky enter location 61.5 ° F 63.3 ° 59.9 ° 77 % 5.8mph 0 % Thu 60 ° Fri 50 ° Sat 49 ° Sun 48 ° Mon 43 °