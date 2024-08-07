Movie in the Park at Phillips Park. Photo courtesy the City of Loveland.

Don’t miss the City of Loveland’s 2024 Movie in the Park! You’re invited to a double feature on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Two movies will be shown at Phillips Park, 11667 Rich Rd. The event is free to attend.

7 p.m. – Gates open. You are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

7:30 p.m. – Feature 1 – The Jungle Book (Rated G)

8:45 p.m. – Intermission

9 p.m. – Feature 2 – The Princess Bride

Concessions will be available starting at 7 p.m.

For more details about the movie night, please visit https://lovinlifeloveland.com/events/movie-in-the-park.