Hannah stole a program record 73 bases during his high school career at Batavia.

Dominic Hannah poses with Batavia Head Coach Geoff Carter, and Rio Grande Head Coach Brad Warnimont. Photo provided.

Dominic Hannah made his commitment to Rio Grande official during a signing event on May 28, 2024. Photo provided.

Outfielder Dominic Hannah was a menace on the basepaths for the Batavia Bulldogs during his high school career, stealing a program record 73 bases.

He isn’t done terrorizing opposing batteries just yet.

Hannah will be continuing his education and baseball career at Rio Grande University.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.