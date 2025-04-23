HB 96 language “buried in budget bill” moves power to county commissioners to appoint the Coroner position

County coroners from around southwest Ohio are speaking out in opposition to proposed state legislation that would eliminate the elected County Coroner position and require that the Coroner be appointed by the board of county commissioners.

A joint statement on House Bill 96 was released on April 16 and was collectively signed by Brian M. Treon, MD, Clermont County Coroner; Lisa K. Mannix, MD, Butler County Coroner; Lakshmi Kode Sammarco, MD, Hamilton County Coroner; Jeff Beery, MD, Highland County Coroner; and Russell Uptegrove, MD, Warren County Coroner.

The statement reads, “As elected officials and advocates for accountable public service, transparent death investigations, and trustworthy crime lab operations, we stand in opposition to the language in House Bill 96 proposing the elimination of the elected County Coroner position and requiring the Coroner be appointed by the board of county commissioners.

Burying such a proposal in a 5,000-plus page “budget bill” without communication with individually elected Coroners or the Ohio State Coroners Association is, frankly, unprofessional and reckless. To our knowledge, there were no public hearings to discuss any perceived challenges or possible solutions. Neither were there any town halls with the voters to discuss depriving them of their power.”

