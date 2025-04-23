Here’s what’s on the ballot

There’s a Special Election on May 6, and on the ballot, voters will find a state issue as well as local requests for levies, or increased funding, and liquor sales.

Below is a list from the Clermont County Board of Elections of the questions and issues filed for the May 6 Special Election.

– Issue 2. Statewide Bond Issue – Proposed Constitutional Amendment – To fund public infrastructure capital improvements by permitting the issuance of general obligation bonds.

All Clermont County Precincts will vote on this issue.

– Pierce Township. Additional Tax Levy – 2.9 mills – Continuing Period of Time – operating and maintaining police protection. Precincts that will vote in this item are Pierce Township A, B, C, D, E, G, I, J, K, M, N and O.

– West Clermont Local School District. Earned Income Tax – 0.25 percent on earned income – 30 years – general permanent improvements. Bond Issue – 1.76 mills – 37 years – current and future expenses. Precincts that will vote on this item are Batavia Township D, E, F, G, K, L, N and O; Monroe Township A and I; Part of Ohio Township C; Pierce Township C, G, I, J, K, N and O; Part of Pierce Township A and D; Union Township B, C, D, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M, O, P, Q, R, T, U, W, X, Y, Z, B1B, C1C, D1D, E1E, J1J, K1 K, L1L, M1M, R1R and V1V; and part of Union Township E, N, P1P and U1U

– Miami Township H. Local Liquor Option – Wolfpen Drive Thru – Sunday sales for wine and mixed beverages off premises. The precinct that will vote on this item is Miami Township H.

– Union Township B. Local Liquor Option – Local Liquor Option – Wawa #7210 – Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages. The precinct that will vote on this item is Union Township B.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!