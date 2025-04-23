Merchants National Bank (MNB) announced on March 27 that Sheri Smith has been promoted to Chief Lending Officer.

An Ohio native, and graduate of Ohio State University, Smith has been with Merchants National Bank for seven years. In that time, she has been Head of Commercial Lending and Director of Lending. Prior to joining Merchants National Bank, Smith worked for Fifth Third Bank for 21 years with the majority of her career in various commercial and small-business banking leadership positions.

Smith is actively involved in the community. She serves as VP on the Southern State Community College Foundation board, is a board member of South Central Development Corp, and is a worship leader at Good News Gathering.

“For the past seven years, Sheri has exemplified what it means to be a part of a REAL community bank—building strong relationships, making sound lending decisions, and driving local economic growth. She has added tremendous value to the bank by demonstrating strong leadership and a deep commitment to our customers and community. Her dedication to our mission and core values makes her the ideal leader for this role, and we are excited for her continued impact in supporting our lenders, customers, and the communities we serve,” says Denise Fauber, President and COO.

