Lady Lions control destiny for division title

GOSHEN — Minutes before an American Division showdown with New Richmond, Goshen players were dancing outside their dugout to the song “Church Clap” by KB. The Lady Warriors seemed to have all the energy as they looked to avenge an earlier season loss to the Lady Lions and spoil New Richmond’s chance of at least an American Division co-championship for the third consecutive season.

Instead, Izzie Carroll muted Goshen’s bats and zapped all that pre-game energy.

The senior pitcher limited the home team to four hits and one walk over seven innings en route to a 6-0 New Richmond victory April 23 at Goshen High School.

Carroll benefited from Goshen’s early-count aggressiveness by relying on her top-notch defense. At the plate, she got enough support from Rae Hartigan’s 3-for-4 and two-RBI night, and her team’s ability to apply pressure on the Goshen defense paid dividends.

“My biggest goal when I’m pitching is to pitch to the bat and let my defense do their thing,” Carroll said, “and they are absolutely amazing. They make plays in the outfield. You see Piper (Willis) going for those gaps, and Gracie (Seibert) makes that play in the end. I am just really proud of my team.

“Being co-champions two years and winning it my freshman year, winning a fourth time is something we are looking forward to. If we keep playing like we have, our defense is on lockdown, and our offense is as good as it is. We have a good shot at that.”

The win improved the Lady Lions to 5-2 in the division and 10-5 overall. They are tied with Clinton-Massie (5-2, 12-4) and a game back of Western Brown (6-1, 15-2). New Richmond hosts the Lady Broncos on May 7, a game that could decide a divisional champion.

“It’s a great point of the season to begin hitting our stride, and I think we are all beginning to click together, especially on defense,” Willis said.

