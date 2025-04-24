Home Sports GALLERY: New Richmond at Goshen Softball SportsUncategorized GALLERY: New Richmond at Goshen Softball April 24, 2025 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint The New Richmond Lady Lions visited Goshen for an American Division showdown in softball action. The Lady Lions beat the Lady Warriors, 6-0, to complete a season sweep of Goshen. New Richmond at Goshen Softball 1 of 29 View Comments Batavia clear sky enter location 76.3 ° F 80 ° 72.3 ° 42 % 3.5mph 0 % Fri 74 ° Sat 56 ° Sun 64 ° Mon 75 ° Tue 72 °