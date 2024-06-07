After not fielding a team from 2019-2022, the Bethel-Tate Tigers tennis program is back on the map.

The boys’ team finished the 2024 regular season with a 12-2 overall record and were runners-up at the SBAAC National Division Tournament.

The Tigers also had four athletes named all-conference, with Luke Pelvit and Layne Pelvit being named to the first team, and Tyler Hahn as well as Nathan Riddle being named to the second team.

They certainly have enjoyed the short-term success that those four athletes and their entire team have provided, and they want to make tennis a cornerstone sport in Bethel for years to come.

They have partnered with the United States Tennis Association to host a clinic for youth tennis players from Bethel as well as nearby communities.

“Our goal for the camp is to promote tennis not only in Bethel but also surrounding communities. Tennis is a wonderful sport that provides great whole-body physical activity and is an activity that can be played for a lifetime. We hope participating youth will have fun during the camp, and this experience will lead to an interest in playing tennis either recreationally or competitively in the future,” said Bethel-Tate Head Coach Lori Lenhart.

The camp will be held from June 24-27, for kids entering grades 3-8, and will take place at the Bethel-Tate Middle School Tennis Courts. Grades three through five will have camp 6:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. each day. Grades six through eight will have camp from 7:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. each day.

The cost is $40, and each player will receive a tennis racket to keep and a t-shirt.

The deadline for registration is June 10. The link to register is:

https://playtennis.usta.com/ustamidwestmidwestyouthteamtennismytt/Coaching/Course/1ee520f1-9af7-4142-b374-b18568be9990

This is the first of many exciting tennis events taking place in Bethel. There will also be a coaches clinic taking place from 5:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m. on June 10. A high school summer league with neighboring towns is also in the works. These events will be orchestrated by the Bethel Area Tennis Association.

Contact Lori Lenhart at 513-780-6144 or bethelareatennis@gmail.com with any questions on these upcoming programs!