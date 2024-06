Zeinner was named SBAAC American Division Player of the Year during his senior season at Goshen.

The 2023-2024 SBAAC American Division Player of the Year is staying local to play his college ball.

Goshen’s Caden Zeinner will be attending UC Clermont, joining a program that made it all the way to the USCAA Division II National Championship game last season.

