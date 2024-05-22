Recently, County government and business leaders celebrated the grand opening of the Ten Mile Creek Nature Preserve in New Richmond.

Acquired in 2014, the 31-acre park at 711 Ten Mile Road features a gravel loop trail, wet meadows, a pond, and access to Ten Mile Creek, according to information shared by Clermont County on social media.

The preserve includes a new parking lot, picnic benches, and wildlife observation areas.

“This is a great addition to our park district,” reads the post.

For more information on all the great parks in Clermont County, please visit: https://app.clermontparks.org.