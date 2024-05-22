The Grant Career Center in Bethel hosted its annual Military Signing Day on May 13.

Students, alongside their families, made the honorable decision to serve our country official during this event.

Representatives from the center stated in a release, “The event was a poignant reminder of the selflessness and bravery embodied by these young men and women as they prepare to embark on their military journeys.”

The Career Center offers several other academic/work programs, ranging from science to culinary arts, and everything in between.