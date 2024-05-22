John McManus, Director of the Clermont Soil and Water Conservation District, speaks during the ribbon-cutting event on May 16, 2024. Photo provided.

On May 16, the Clermont Soil and Water Conservation District held a ribbon cutting for the East Fork Riparian Reserve stream and wetland restoration project.

The project realigned an unstable, eroding stream and constructed six pocket wetlands that will help filter sediment and nutrients during high flows, according to information shared by the CSWCD on Facebook.

The Reserve is located along the East Fork Little Miami River at the border of Highland and Clinton Counties.

The project was part of a partnership that included the Clinton County Park District, Clinton County Soil and Water Conservation District, and the Clinton County Commissioners.

“We’re also grateful for the funding assistance provided through H2Ohio and the Ohio Public Works Clean Ohio program,” reads the post.