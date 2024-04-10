Williamsburg Local School District recently announced the construction of new preschool classrooms.

Three preschool classrooms will be constructed in the school district’s new elementary school.

Each of the preschool classrooms will have its own restroom and specialized early childhood equipment.

The announcement shared that the project’s construction is financially supported by the generosity of the Abrams Family Foundation.

“With the Jessie Abrams Preschool Classrooms donation, some of the locally funded initiative dollars the district had already planned to spend on the new elementary school will immediately be used to begin the process of constructing a Middle School gymnasium/multipurpose facility on the campus of Williamsburg Middle/High School, which will benefit all athletic teams,” the announcement read.

