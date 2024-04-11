The Clermont County Public Library invited people to attend solar eclipse viewing parties on April 8, 2024, at its Bethel and Williamsburg Branches, where sage viewing options were available. Pictured are Williamsburg event-goers. Photo provided.

On April 8 a total solar eclipse moved across North America.

The total solar eclipse passed over Mexico, the United States, and Canada, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, which explains that a total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun.

The sky darkened as if it were dawn or dusk, NASA noted.

Many people took time out of their day to view the event.

Locally, the Clermont County Public Library invited people to attend viewing parties at its Bethel and Williamsburg Branches, where sage viewing options were available.

In the weeks leading up to the solar eclipse, the library publicized that it was distributing free eclipse glasses, which, by the day of the solar eclipse, had mostly all been distributed.

The library held a few back to distribute to guests at its viewing parties, which was appreciated.

Emily Wichman co-manages the Bethel and Williamsburg Branches said that the events were well received by the public.

“It was good […] people were very appreciative of the opportunity to not only have the glasses available but to have fun activities to do in a safe place, especially with like little kids,” she said.

