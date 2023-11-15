Nearly 100 talented makers, vintage curators, and specialty food artisans from the Greater Cincinnati Area are coming together at the Clermont County Fairgrounds for a Christmas-inspired market experience for the whole family.

Join us Nov. 17-19 for our 2023 Winter Mustard Seed Market, hosted by Rustic Grains.

Event will be held at the Clermont County Fairgrounds at 1000 Locust Street Owensville.

Local family artisans, Daniel and Sarah Cox of Rustic Grains, are Greater Cincinnati’s newest upscale shopping market and family experience located at the Clermont County Fairgounds. As we head into our last market of 2023, we would love for you to join us and we look forward to being an ever-growing community of vendors, families, customers and local businesses. It’s our hearts desire that you leave feeling loved- with full cars, full tummies and most of all, full hearts!

Come shop nearly 100+ talented makers, vintage curators and specialty artisans spread throughout 3 heated barns for a unique & festive shopping experience.