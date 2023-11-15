Wimberg Landscaping was proud to be recognized at the midwestGREEN Conference on November 7, 2023, where the company received three prestigious silver awards from the Ohio Green Industry Association. The company received awards in the following categories:

Community Service Project for outstanding work at Ault Park

Theme Gardens of Horticultural Products/Services for the company’s pollinator display gardens located in Milford, OH

Social Media Marketing Campaign for the promotion of the use of native and pollinator plants