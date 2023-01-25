The Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC) will conduct the Clermont County First Round Caucus Meeting on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the Clermont County Commissioner’s Conference Room, located in the Administration Building at 101 East Main Street, Batavia, Ohio.

The objective of this meeting will include updating the Clermont County membership and selecting individuals from that membership to serve on various committees of the OVRDC, including the Executive Committee; providing those in attendance an update on programs and projects over the past few years; and informing attendees about how to access project funds in the coming year. OVRDC hopes the new meeting format will provide a better opportunity for discussions about specific project needs and ways in which OVRDC can assist in making them a reality.

The meeting is open to the public, local government officials and non-profit organizations. We encourage those organizations with projects to send a representative. Comments by attendees on regional issues or county projects are encouraged. For further information on the meeting agenda, contact Jessica Keeton, OVRDC Economic Development Coordinator, or Stephanie Gilbert, OVRDC Transportation Coordinator at 1-740-947-2853.

