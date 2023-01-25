The Clermont County Veterans Service Commission wants to inform the veterans who served during the Afghanistan era that time is running out for them to apply for up to $1,500 in Ohio bonuses before the program closes out in late 2024.

Frank Morrow, Executive Director of the Clermont County VSO, explained. “If you are an Afghanistan Era Veteran, the Ohio Veterans Bonus program offers a bonus for military service between October 7, 2001, and August 30, 2021. Those who served in country can receive $1,000 and a veteran who served anywhere in the world during the era, can receive $500. Once a veteran has received $500 for service anywhere in the world or $1,000 for service in a designated country, or the maximum $1,500 bonus, the veteran is not eligible for additional funds, even if they served in multiple conflicts. Applications for the Bonus will be accepted until three (3) years following the end of the Afghanistan conflict, August 30, 2024.”

In 2010, Ohio voters approved the sale of up to $200 million in bonds to fund a bonus pay program to thank veterans, but the money is running out and many veterans haven’t applied yet. The Ohio Department of Veteran Services estimates there are 32,000 Afghanistan veterans in Ohio. The state has only received roughly 19,000 bonus applications.

Eligible Veterans are encouraged to begin the process by completing the online bonus application. Veterans will see that most of their questions probably are answered in the short online application process. Veterans who apply will need proof of residency at the time of service and military records that indicate their military status.

Online applications are available at www.veteransbonus.ohio.gov, call 877-OHIO VET, or contact the Clermont County Veterans Service Office 76 South Riverside Drive 3rd Floor, call 513-732-7363 for more information. www.clermontcountyveterans.com