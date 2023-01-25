The Clermont Chamber of Commerce Foundation proudly announces the opening of nominations for the 30th Annual Salute to Leaders Awards. Presented by Park National Bank, this awards program honors unsung volunteers, heroes, and leaders throughout Clermont County.

Nominations for the 2023 Salute to Leaders event will be accepted until February 10, 2023, at clermontchamber.com/salute-to-leaders.

A community tradition for three decades, the Salute to Leaders Awards has honored citizens, groups, and leaders for their volunteer contributions to the Clermont County community.

The Honorees will be recognized on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, with a dinner and awards ceremony at the Oasis Conference Center in Loveland. Tickets are $40 for individuals, $700 for a sponsored table of eight (8), available online at ClermontChamber.com or by calling (513) 576-5000.