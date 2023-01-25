The Valley View Lounge located on Main Street in Williamsburg celebrated its 100th anniversary on January 25. On this date in 1923 Charles Carpenter purchased the building formerly known as the Peoples Hotel from CC Marshall and renamed the business the Valley View. Over the last 100 years, the business has operated as a hotel and restaurant and a bar and grill. The hotel portion of the business was discontinued in the early 1970s. Steeped in Williamsburg’s history the Valley View has seen many changes in the town over the years and looks forward to continuing to be part of the future.