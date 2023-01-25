The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office and Clermont County Prosecuting Attorney Mark J. Tekulve are currently seeking information on the whereabouts of Aggravated Murder and Attempted Aggravated Murder suspect Jaydon Maurice Pierce.

Pierce, age 22, has been identified by witnesses as being involved in the Jan. 17 murder of Casey Moss, in Amelia, according to information from Tekulve’s office.

Charges of Aggravated Murder and Attempted Aggravated Murder have been filed against Pierce, and warrants for his arrest are outstanding.

Authorities warn that Pierce should be considered armed and dangerous.

Ryan Vest, also known as “Ace,” has been arrested and charged for his involvement in the murder of Moss.

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Pierce’s arrest.

Those with any information as to the whereabouts of Pierce are asked to contact the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office at 513-732-7510 and/or Sgt. Nick Crouch at 513-781-2256.