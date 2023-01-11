As the annual influenza season continues, getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever.

Not only does the vaccine protect older individuals from risks associated with the flu — preventing more than 100,000 U.S. flu-related hospitalizations every year — but recent research shows that flu shots also can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

“The implications of this are huge,” said Annemarie Barnett, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati and Miami Valley Chapters. “Not only can getting your flu shot protects you from serious illness this flu season, but we now know that getting a single flu shot can reduce your risk of Alzheimer’s disease — and getting regular flu vaccines can offer even more protection.”

Newly published research featuring nearly 2 million participants found that people who had at least one flu vaccine were 40 percent less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease compared to those who did not get a flu shot.

An earlier study also noted that while a single flu shot can reduce an individual’s Alzheimer’s risk, individuals who received consecutive yearly flu vaccines experienced the lowest rates of developing Alzheimer’s or other dementia.

The new study also found that people who started getting an annual flu shot at a younger age experienced a higher protective influence against Alzheimer’s.

In addition to regular flu shots, being vaccinated against pneumonia between the ages of 65 and 75 has been found to reduce Alzheimer’s risk by up to 40 percent.

Being vaccinated against the flu is also important for individuals living with dementia, as they have a higher risk of dying from infections. Additionally, people living with dementia have elevated mortality rates for 10 years after an initial infection-related hospitalization.

“Infections are high during the winter months, and getting your flu shot is so important,” Barnett said. “The dual effect of reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s, and protecting those living with Alzheimer’s who are particularly vulnerable to the flu, cannot be overstated.”

Contact your medical provider or pharmacy to learn more about getting an influenza vaccine. Many pharmacies offer the vaccines on a walk-in basis.

In 2021, there were 220,000 Ohioans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association “2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.” That number is expected to increase to 250,000 by 2025.

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter office at 513.721.4284 to schedule a care consultation and be connected to local resources that can help. The Alzheimer’s Association’s Helpline can be reached 24/7 at 800.272.3900.