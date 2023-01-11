Pictured is the 2022 Emerging Leader Award winner Amy Vann, Give Like A Mother. Photo courtesy the Clermont Chamber of Commerce.

Pictured are the 2022 Business Excellence Award Winners, Kim and Maher David with Omelette House. Photo courtesy the Clermont Chamber of Commerce.

The Clermont Chamber of Commerce, together with the Ohio Small Business Development Center (SBDC), proudly announces the winners for the annual Small Business Excellence Awards, presented by Duke Energy.

The awards will be presented at the Clermont Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Meeting on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the RSVP Event Center in Loveland, Ohio. Local leaders will gather to salute the best of the region’s many outstanding businesses and individuals.

The Edward J. Parish Pacesetter Award recognizes Cyndy Wright Sellers, Vice President-Commercial Cash Management at Park National Bank, as an individual who has contributed to the economic vitality of Clermont County, who has a genuine concern for the welfare of Clermont County and its residents, and who has exhibited outstanding character, citizenship, and leadership.

The Martha Dorsey Pacesetter Award recognizes former U.S. Senator Rob Portman, as a public servant (elected or non-elected) who has genuine concern for the welfare of Clermont County and has demonstrated outstanding leadership, character, and citizenship.

Business Excellence Award recognizes Huber Home Management as a business that has made a significant contribution to the overall good of the community through relevance, resilience, and sustainability.

SBDC Excellence Award recognizes Row House Gallery as a business and Small Business Development Center client that has made a significant contribution to the overall good of the community through relevance, resilience, and sustainability.

Business Woman of the Year Award recognizes Danielle Prewitt, Events and Engagement Specialist at American Modern Insurance Group, as a woman who excels by promoting professional excellence, being an outstanding personal or business leader and who participates in community, civic, or other charitable organizations.

Emerging Business of the Year Award recognizes Management Essentials for leveraging leadership and an entrepreneurial spirit that is positioned for substantial growth.

Emerging Leader of the Year Award recognizes Polly Camery, Founder and Director of Bluebird Bus of Hope, for the significant contributions made to the community and the demonstrated potential for leadership and continuing service.

Volunteer of the Year Award recognizes Cathy Recker for the valuable and selfless commitment to innovation, dedication, building awareness, and enhancement of the efficiency of the Clermont Chamber of Commerce.

Event tickets on sale now at ClermontChamber.com or by calling (513) 576-5000.