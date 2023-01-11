The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter is hosting a virtual Expert Series program in January to provide participants with actionable tools to help protect their brain health.

The program, Expert Series: Strategies to Optimize Brain Health with Dr. Sigward, is being offered free to the community and will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, on Zoom.

Pre-registration is required. To register for this program, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900. Instructions on how to join the webinar will be emailed following registration.

“Alzheimer’s and dementia research efforts continually examine brain health, including how it relates to body health,” said Dayna Ritchey, program director for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter. “This program uses the latest research results to offer practical tips you can put into place in your own life to help maximize the health of both your brain and body.”

The virtual program will feature guest speakers Timothy Sigward, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist with NeuroPsych Center of Greater Cincinnati, and Kristen Sigward, M.S., CCC-SLP, a speech-language pathologist and Healthy Brains Program Director for NeuroPsych Center.

They will discuss research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement in regard to maximizing the health of both the brain and the body. During the program, they will offer hands-on tools to help participants incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy living.

Studies have shown that exercise and healthy lifestyle interventions could help improve cognitive function and quality of life for people with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI), a condition characterized by cognitive changes that could increase the risk of developing dementia, according to the Alzheimer’s Association 2022 “Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.”

Additionally, physical activity, healthy diet, and staying socially and mentally active have long been listed among modifiable risk factors that could prevent or delay the development of dementia. Recent research also has found a tie between eating ultra-processed foods and the risk of dementia.

"Putting these habits into place is helpful for individuals of any age, and the new year is a great time to start making lifestyle adjustments to help protect your brain health," Ritchey said. "Please join us at the program nearest you to learn about tools you can put into place to improve your health, which can help prevent or delay both MCI and Alzheimer's disease and all other dementia."

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer's Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter office at 513.721.4284 to schedule a care consultation and be connected to local resources that can help.

